The Covington Coffeenians announced the winners of the 2022 Christmas Decorating Contest. The winners in each of four categories will receive a cash prize.
Classic/Traditional Winner
Keith Swaby
Honorable Mentions
Jason and Cameron Norton
Matthew and Donna Boulos
Michael and Molly Durant
Travis and Bailee Mitchell
Religious Winner
Marsha Stevenson
Honorable Mentions
Bob and Mary Elaine Denhart
Sonny and Susie Keller
Fun Category Winner
Phil and Noel Whiteman
Honorable Mentions
Allen and Amanda Strawser
Marty and Paula Acord
Former Winners Category Winner
Samlaska Family
Honorable Mentions
Delp Family
Pam Maskal
Story Family
A special commendation to the Covington Business Association for sponsoring “A Magical Christmas in the Park”and to all those who participated in the drive-through display.
