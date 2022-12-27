The Covington Coffeenians announced the winners of the 2022 Christmas Decorating Contest. The winners in each of four categories will receive a cash prize.

Classic/Traditional Winner

Keith Swaby

Honorable Mentions

Jason and Cameron Norton

Matthew and Donna Boulos

Michael and Molly Durant

Travis and Bailee Mitchell

Religious Winner

Marsha Stevenson

Honorable Mentions

Bob and Mary Elaine Denhart

Sonny and Susie Keller

Fun Category Winner

Phil and Noel Whiteman

Honorable Mentions

Allen and Amanda Strawser

Marty and Paula Acord

Former Winners Category Winner

Samlaska Family

Honorable Mentions

Delp Family

Pam Maskal

Story Family

A special commendation to the Covington Business Association for sponsoring “A Magical Christmas in the Park”and to all those who participated in the drive-through display.

