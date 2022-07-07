Stand Up To Coal’s (SUTC) mission is to protect drinking water, high quality productive farmland and health of communities and natural environments in the Allerton, Broadlands, Fairmount, Homer and Sidell areas of Champaign and Vermilion Counties in East Central Illinois.

At Prairie Rivers Network (PRN), we protect water, heal land and inspire change. Using the creative power of science, law and collective action, we protect and restore our rivers, return healthy soils and diverse wildlife to our lands and transform how we care for the earth and for each other. PRN is the independent Illinois affiliate of the National Wildlife Federation.