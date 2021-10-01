These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
BURTON, Lori Ann “Momma,” left us peacefully on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at St. Vincent Williamsport Hospital, at 9:54 p.m. Visitation: Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home, from 4-7 p.m. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Monday, October 11, 2021, at Songer Cemetery in Tilton.
HUTSON, Donnie Jr., 52, passed away September 28, 2021, at his home in Danville. Services: 10 a.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation: Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 4 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
MORRIS, Freeman Edward, 78, passed away on September 23, 2021, at the VA Hospital. A private burial will be in the Danville National Cemetery with military rites by the American Legion Post 210. Rortvedt Funeral Services in Tilton, IL is handling the arrangements.
OBENLAND, Pamela, 64, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021. A memorial celebration of life will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, October 8 at The Hideaway at Kennekuk Cove County Park. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
BISMARCK
CARY, Betty Lou (Wilson), 98, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at River Terrace in Bluffton, Ind. Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Services: 11 a.m. Burial: Spring Hill Cemetery.
CATLIN
BROWN, Caroline R., 90, passed away at 4:52 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Accolade Healthcare of Danville. Services: 2 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, at Robison Chapel in Catlin. Burial: Oakridge Cemetery in Catlin. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Monday at Robison Chapel.
COVINGTON, IND.
MACHLEDT, William Fredrick Jr., passed away at his residence September 16, 2021. A private memorial will be held at Oakland Cemetery, Montezuma, Ind.
PHELPS, Dale Eugene, 92, passed away at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Carle Hospital in Champaign. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Dickerson Funeral Home in Veedersburg. Graveside service: 1 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Snoddy’s Coal Creek Cemetery.
GEORGETOWN
LAGACY, Edward, 71, passed away at 6:10 p.m., Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville. Services: 1 p.m, Monday, October 4, 2021, at First Church of Christ. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday prior to his service at the church. Burial: 4:30 p.m. Monday October 4, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park, Danville.
VICE, Norma Vice, 77, passed away at 3:43 a.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Services: 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown. Visitation: 1 p.m. Burial: Georgetown Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
WARNER, Jerry Joe, 78, passed away at 4:41 a.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Hoopeston. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Anderson Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
VEEDERSBURG, IND.
PERRY, Kathaleen E. “Kathy” Perry, 78, passed away at her residence 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, with her family at her side. Visitation: 2 – 4 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Veedersburg. Services: 4 p.m. Sunday, October 3 at the funeral home.
WESTVILLE
STITT, Naomi “Tiny,” 80, passed away at 10:11 a.m., Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Naomi will be accorded cremation rites and no services will be held at this time. Her family was assisted by Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown.
