These notices were sent by 5 p.m. Monday.
BERBAUM, Kemp L., 75, of Danville died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital. Per his wishes, he will be cremated. A private service will be held at a later date. Rortvedt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
POLICK, William “Bill,” 85, of Danville died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville has been entrusted with arrangements. Per Bill’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
DAILY, John Richard, 77, of Chrisman died Thursday, June 11, at his home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Hoult Cemetery. Krabel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
COVINGTON, Ind.
TURNER, Clarence K., 92, of Covington died on June 12 at the Creasy Springs Legacy Campus in Lafayette, Ind. A private family service will be held at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Danville.
WISDOM, Jeffrey Scott, 52, of Hoopeston died at 4:15 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Heritage Health in Hoopeston. Due to the current health concerns, a private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston. Friends and extended family are encouraged to line North Market Street at 11 a.m. Tuesday to greet the family as they proceed to the graveside rites. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
BAIRD, Mary, 78, of Indianola died Friday, June 12, at her home. Celebration of life: noon Wednesday, June 17, at East Park Church of Christ, 1224 E. Voorhees St. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Indianola. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 17, at the church. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown is helping the family.
MCINTOSH, James Max, 87, died Saturday, June 13, at Autumn Fields Assisted Living in Hoopeston, Ill. Private family burial with military rites will be held Saturday, June 20, in Williamsport. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Judyville United Methodist Church. Family will receive visitors beginning at 11 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport.
SHANK, James Kester, 62, died Friday, June 12. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. EDT Saturday, June 20, 2020, via Zoom video conferencing. Roselawn Funeral Home, Terre Haute, Ind., is in charge of arrangements.
RUCKER, Carmen Rosalie, 92, of Urbana, died at 9:51 a.m. June 11 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Arrangements were made at Renner Wikoff Chapel and Crematory.
