DANVILLE
ROUSE, Quinten “Quint” Louis, 78, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his home with his son by his side. His family has entrusted his care to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Covington, Ind.
SMITH, Sarah Ellyn. Services:, July 6, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., also at the church. Burial: Danville National Cemetery.
CHAMPAIGN
YOUNG, Eugene Charles, II, 53, formerly of Rossville, died Saturday June 26, 2021, at 6:45 p.m. Eugene was laid to rest in the Rossville cemetery, with private graveside rights. The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign with his arrangements.
COVINGTON, IND.
STUTLER, Timothy Edwin, 70, left this life and met his Lord and Savior in Heaven on June 30, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center, Carmel, Ind. Services: 10:30 a.m. (EST), Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Maranatha Baptist Church, Covington. Visitation: 4 – 8 p.m. (EST), Monday, July 5, 2021, at the church. Burial: Hicks Cemetery, Perrysville.
GEORGETOWN
BERESFORD, Norma, 69, passed away Wednesday, March 24. Services: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 10 at Georgetown Fairgrounds Banquet Center. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
HOOPESTON
WALKER, Cynthia Ann “Cindy,” 63, passed away at 7:24 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at her home. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home. Services: Noon. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
TILTON
GARDINER, Patricia, 70, passed away June 28, 2021, in Danville. Cremation rites have been accorded. Per her wishes there will be no services. The family has entrusted Watson Cremation & Funeral Services in Danville to assist with arrangements.
VEEDERSBURG, IND.
COLEMAN, James Lamarr “Jim,” 92, of Veedersburg,IN, passed away 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis. Services were Friday at Dickerson Funeral Home.
