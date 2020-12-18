These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
FELLERS, Fred, 80, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. Services are private, burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Indianola. Templeton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.templetonfuneralhome.com.
LAWYER, Gloria Jean, 71, passed away on December 17, 2020 at 8:49 a.m. at the Waters in Covington, Ind. Public Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Burial: Living Waters Wall at Sunset Memorial Park.
MAGGIO, Nancy Sue, 81, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at North Logan/Accolade in Danville. Visitation: 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home. A private graveside prayer service will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
SMILEY, Roy, 71, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at OSF in Danville. Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home.
CATLIN
CHAMBLISS, Becky J., 73, passed away at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at her home. Private graveside rites: Grove Cemetery, Catlin. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements.
STINES, Martha “Joan,” 90, went home to be with her Savior at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis. Private graveside services: Oakridge Cemetery in Catlin. Robison Chapel, Catlin, handled the arrangements.
COVINGTON, Ind.
DEWLEN, Naomi Evelyn (Barr) Ritenour, 98, passed away at 8:20 a.m. EST Thursday, December 17, 2020 at The Waters of Covington. Private family services: Salem United Methodist Church in rural Covington, Indiana. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery, Covington. DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Indiana is assisting the family with arrangements.
LINDEN, IND.
FLYNN, Thomas Duane, 67, formerly of Boswell, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Grady Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
OAKWOOD
MARKWELL, Marsha L., 65, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Private family services will be held. Burial: Stearns Cemetery in Oakwood. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville.
RADFORD, VA.
FANSON, Wesley F., 87, formerly of Catlin, passed away at 11:50 p.m. at New River Valley Medical Center in Christiansburg, Va., on December 14, 2020. Private services: 11 a.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
STAUNTON
MEYER, Anita O., 55, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, in Gibson Family Hospice in Terre Haute. No services are scheduled. Samaritan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
