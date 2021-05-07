These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
CARICO, Vera P., 97, lost her courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer at 3:20 p.m. May 6, 2021, at Willow Falls Senior Living in Crest Hill. Services: Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation: 5 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the funeral home.
HESLER, Norma “Dodgie,” 92, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Colonial Manor in Danville. Visitation: Sunday, May 9, 2021 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Services: Monday, May 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Danville First United Methodist Church. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
LANGFORD, Melvin E., 74, passed away at 12:55 a.m. May 2, 2021, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Burial: Danville National Cemetery. Visitation: 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the funeral home.
ORNDORFF, Jakie, 55, passed away at home Thursday, May 6. Arrangements are pending at Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory.
BISMARCK
NOLAN, Leonard R., 95, passed away May 6, 2021, at OSF Sacred Heart in Danville. Visitation: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, from 9 – 10 a.m. at Alvin Church of God. Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, also at the church. Burial: Walnut Corner. Sunset Funeral Home is assisting the family.
WILLIAMSPORT, IND.
SPIVEY, Richard Dean, 84, passed away at 9:25 a.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Franciscan Health in Lafayette, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation: Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport from 5 – 8 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021. Services: 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Burial: West Lebanon Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.