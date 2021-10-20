These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
TRANCHANT, Romain Andre, Jr., 86, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville. Services: 10 – 11 a.m., Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Westville. Burial: Danville National Cemetery.
WILLIAMSPORT, IND.
JACKS, Joan Lucille (Smith), 84, was reunited with her husband Jerry at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, October 17, 2021. Visitation: Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport on Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 11 a.m. until service time at noon. Inurnment: Riverside Cemetery in Attica.
WINGATE, IND.
CARTER, Patty D., passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021. Visitation: Saturday, October 23 from 2 – 5 p.m. at Maus Funeral Home, Attica. Services: Sunday, October 24, at 2 p.m.
