These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
SNACK, Betty Mae, 95, died at 4:50 p.m. on Sept. 7. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Sept. 11 at Sidell United Methodist Church.
ELLSWORTH
FAUL, Darla Ann, 62, died Sept. 7. Arrangements are pending.
HOOPESTON
HOLMES, Donald Lee, 85, died at 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 5. Visitation: 2-5 p.m. on Sept. 10 at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral: 11 a.m. on Sept. 11 at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
MUSK, Dough Alan, 62, died at 9:54 p.m. on Sept. 5. There will be no services.
ROSSVILLE
MORRIS, Sandra Joan, 74, died at 11:26 p.m. on Sept. 5. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Sept. 13 at Rossville United Methodist Church. Funeral: 1 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the church.
