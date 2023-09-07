Death Notices: Sept. 7, 2023 Sep 7, 2023 1 hr ago These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:DANVILLETARAN, Mary, 94, died Sept. 3. Arrangements are pending. HOOPESTONGREEN, William Michael, 53, died at 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 2 at home. Services will be held at a later date. Tags The Press Sports Trending Video COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Richard Parsons, Jr. Larsen, Diana Adams, John Grubb, Karen Burgner, Donna George Chiaramello Jr. Houmes, Louise More Obituaries Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBehind the Storefront: Shelly and Randy Cessna co-own Sweet RepeatsPREP FOOTBALL: Westville upsets Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-AlvinAnnual parade ready to honor 'hardworking men and women'Sweetcorn Festival kicks off ThursdayDog park an oasis for hounds, humansBirthing center reopeningPolice Reports: Sept. 4, 2023Children's food program in 15th yearKankakee man charged with murder in Watseka shootingWestville celebrates 150-year history Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
