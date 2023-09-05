These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
BLAND, Jaclyn, 76, died Sept. 2 at OSF Heart of Mary. Visitation: 12-1 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Kruger Funeral Home. Services: 1 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
HOOPESTON
McLAUGHLIN, Ellen June, 87, died at 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 31. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral: 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial: 1 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.
