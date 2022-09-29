These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:

DANVILLE

HAYES, Laurence W., 70, died at 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 6, 2022 at his home. Celebration of life: 6 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022 at Danville First Church of the Nazarene, 2212 N. Vermilion St. with Pastor Dave Anderson officiating. Visitation: 4:30-6 p.m. on Sept. 30 at the church.

TURNER, Anna Marie, 97, died on Sept. 26, 2022 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home. Services: 12 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022 at Vermilion Valley Vineyard Church, 3733 Poolside Drive, Danville. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Sept. 30 at the church. Burial: Danville National Cemetery.

HOOPESTON

FORSHIER, Richard Glenn Sr., 95, died at 9:10 a.m. on Sept. 26, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Celebration of life: 3 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022 at Blurton Funeral Home with Pastor Raymie Gordon officiating. Visitation: 1-3 p.m. on Sept. 30 at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.

ROSSVILLE

GOBLE, Harold G., 70, died at 4:07 a.m. on Sept. 20, 2022 at his home. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Memorial service: 12 p.m. on Sept. 30 at the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Purdy officiating. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.

WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.

STEVENS, Robin, 67, died on Sept. 12, 2022 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East. Services will be private.

