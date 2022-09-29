These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
HAYES, Laurence W., 70, died at 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 6, 2022 at his home. Celebration of life: 6 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022 at Danville First Church of the Nazarene, 2212 N. Vermilion St. with Pastor Dave Anderson officiating. Visitation: 4:30-6 p.m. on Sept. 30 at the church.
TURNER, Anna Marie, 97, died on Sept. 26, 2022 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home. Services: 12 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022 at Vermilion Valley Vineyard Church, 3733 Poolside Drive, Danville. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Sept. 30 at the church. Burial: Danville National Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
FORSHIER, Richard Glenn Sr., 95, died at 9:10 a.m. on Sept. 26, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Celebration of life: 3 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022 at Blurton Funeral Home with Pastor Raymie Gordon officiating. Visitation: 1-3 p.m. on Sept. 30 at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
ROSSVILLE
GOBLE, Harold G., 70, died at 4:07 a.m. on Sept. 20, 2022 at his home. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Memorial service: 12 p.m. on Sept. 30 at the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Purdy officiating. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
STEVENS, Robin, 67, died on Sept. 12, 2022 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East. Services will be private.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.