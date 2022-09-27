These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
COX, Kenneth Ray, 82, died Sept. 23, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Services: 1 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2022 at First Baptist Church, 1211 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with Pastor Phil Neumann officiating. Visitation: 12-1 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the church.
MARTIN, Margaret Lucille, 102, died at 3:15 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2022 at Accolade Healthcare in Danville. Services: 11 a.m. on Sept. 30 at Robison Chapel in Catlin with Jim Boudouris officiating. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Sept. 30 at the chapel.
MILLER, Sandra Kay, 80, died at 8:26 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2022. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Danville, with Patti Wise officiating. Visitation: 9-11 a.m. on Sept. 27 at the funeral home.
ROUSE, Dakota, 19, died Sept. 19, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
CHAMPAIGN
EAGAN, Francis Joseph II, 90, died on Sept. 19, 2022 in Urbana. Services will be private.
GEORGETOWN
STEELE, George, 71, died Sept. 25, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
HOOPESTON
WAGONER, Arthur Major, 68, died at 11:49 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2022 at his home. Graveside services: 11 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2022 at Floral Hill Cemetery with Pastor Dustin Wells officiating.
POTOMAC
EDENBURN, Judith Mae, 81, died at 7:55 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2022 at Accolade Healthcare in Danville. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. on Oct. 1, 2022 at Blurton Funeral Home with Pastor George Desmond officiating. Visitation: 9-11 a.m. on Oct. 1 at the funeral home.
WESTVILLE
GAYHEART, Tammy J., 60, died at 8:39 p.m. on Sept. 25, 2022 at home. Arrangements are pending.
MARION, Ind.
ARLINGTON, Creta Belle Albert, 94, died Sept. 13, 2022 in Collison. Services: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT on Oct. 1, 2022 at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, Ind.
