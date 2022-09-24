These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
HARRY, Bonnie Lucille, 92, died at 11:38 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Celebration of life graveside service: 10 a.m. on Sept. 28, 2022 at Danville National Cemetery, 1900 E. Main St., Danville, with Father Szydlik officiating. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 27, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
HOLMES, Craig, 77, died Sept. 18, 2022. Services: 11 a.m. on Oct. 6, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 8650 N. Shannon Road, Tucson, Ariz.
POLICK, Bradley, 61, died Sept. 9, 2022. Services will be held at a later date.
CATLIN
HIRD, Vila L., 89, died at 11:15 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2022 at her home. Services: 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 28, 2022 at Community Church of God, Danville, with Pastor Daniel Miller officiating. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 27, 2022 at the church. Burial: Jones Grove Cemetery.
FAIRMOUNT
MOUDY, Kenneth E., 75, died at 8:42 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2022 at his home. Services: 2 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2022 at Robison Chapel in Catlin with Rev. Dr. Adam Harmon officiating. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. on Sept. 29 at the chapel.
GEORGETOWN
CRAWLEY, James, 64, died Sept. 22, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
DIEU, Billy Dean, 65, died at 11:40 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2022 at his home. Celebration of life: 12 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2022 at Forest Park Cemetery.
WALKER, Norma, 90, died at 8:10 a.m. on Sept. 20, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville. Celebration of life: 3 p.m. on Sept. 25, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, with Pastor Gary Farris officiating. Visitation: 1-3 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the funeral home.
HOOPESTON
WARD, Beverly Mae, 80, died Sept. 23, 2022 at her home. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 26, 2022 at Blurton Funeral Home. Funeral: 10 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hoopeston.
SIDELL
GUMM, Connie, 69: Celebration of life: 1-5 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2022 at Sidell Fire Station, 207 Market St., Sidell.
NASHVILLE, Tenn.
DARLING, Austin K., 26 died Aug. 31, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. Celebration of life: 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2022 at Cloud 9 Banquet Hall, 22633 N. Bowman Ave., Suite 1, Danville.
