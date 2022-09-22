These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
DePRATT, Janice, 79, died Sept. 18, 2022 at Accolade Healthcare. Celebration of life: 1-3 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
PRATT, Arnold Ray, 65, died at 12:34 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. on Sept. 24, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with Raymie Gordon officiating. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2022 at the funeral home.
CHAMPAIGN
EAGAN, Francis Joseph II, 90, died at 4:58 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Arrangements are pending.
MAHOMET
BELL, Cynthia D., 71, died Sept. 19, 2022 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1102 Church Rd., Mahomet. Funeral: 10 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2022 a Mahomet United Methodist Church, 1302 E. South Mahomet Rd., Mahomet.
ROSSVILLE
GOBLE, Harold, 70, died at 4:07 a.m. on Sept. 20, 2022 at his home. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Services: 12 p.m. on Sept. 30 at the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Purdy officiating. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery with military rites accorded by Hoopeston American Legion Post 384.
URBANA
GEORGE, Jeremy Neal, 53, died at 11:20 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2022 at his home. Services: 2 p.m. on Sept. 25, 2022 at Sidell Baptist Church with Mike Cox officiating. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the church.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa
BOTT, Sandra, 68, died Sept. 15, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Celebration of life: 6 p.m. on Oct. 24, 2022 at Erin’s Pavilion in Southwind Park, 4965 S. Second St., Springfield, Ill.
