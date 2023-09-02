These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
HAMM, LaVerne, 97, died at 8:59 p.m. on Aug. 27 at home. Services will be private.
WILLS, Brandon T., 35, died Aug. 20 in Peoria. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Vermilion Valley Vineyard Church.
CAMPBELL, Marcus L., 81, died at 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 30. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 5 at Robison Chapel.
McLAUGHLIN, Ellen June, 87, died at 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 21. Arrangements are pending.
MILLER, Helen S., 85, died at 9:25 p.m. on Aug. 29. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Sept. 5 at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral: 12 p.m. on Sept. 5 at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
