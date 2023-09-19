These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
CATLIN
WILLIAMS, Winona J., 97, died at 11:50 a.m. on Sept. 14 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Catlin United Methodist Church. Services: 1 p.m. on Sept. 23 at the church. Burial: Oakridge Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
RETHELFORD, Bobby G., 84, died at 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Arrangements are pending.
TILTON
McDANEL, Bobbie, 69, died Sept. 15 at her home. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1p.m. on Sept. 21 at Kruger Funeral Home. Services: 1 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
