These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
BLAKENEY, Dean, 83, died at 9:36 a.m. on Sept. 15, 2022 at his home. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., Westville. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
RIDGE FARM
BAIRD, John D., 82 died at 6:27 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2022 at his home. Funeral: 12 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2022 at Robison Chapel in Catlin with Joe and Mindy White officiating. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the chapel. Burial: Woodlawn Cemetery.
WESTVILLE
BRYANT, James O., 72, died at 12:32 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2022 at his home. Funeral: 1 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2022 at Robison Chapel in Catlin with Pastor James Blue officiating. Burial: Georgetown Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the funeral home.
