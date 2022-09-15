These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
BARKER, Randy, 62, died Sept. 10, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
BARNETT-ADKINS, Eva Suzanne died Sept. 12, 2022. Service: 12 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2022 at Allen Chapel AME Church, 503 N. Jackson St., Danville, with Rev. Dr. C. Calvin Rice officiating. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the church. Burial: Spring Hill Cemetery. Public viewing: 1-5 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2022 at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville.
BOYD, Edith Dale, 93, died on Aug. 30, 2022. Visitation: 10:30-11 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Service: 11 a.m. on Sept. 23 at the funeral home. Burial: Danville National Cemetery.
CLAPP, Frances Eudora Faye, 84, died Sept. 11, 2022 at Accolade Healthcare. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Funeral: 10 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2022 at the funeral home with Pastor Doug Knapp officiating. Burial: Spring Hill Cemetery.
CLEM, Sharon, 84, died at 4 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2022 at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living in Chrisman. Graveside service: 2 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2022 at Spring Hill Cemetery, 301 E. Voorhees St., Danville.
BISMARCK
STARKEY, Mervin F., 83, died Sept. 13, 2022 at his home. Memorial visitation: 3-5 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville.
COLLISON
LOWE, Nancy Kay (McBride), 79, died at 2:40 p.m., on Sept. 11, 2022 at her home. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Funeral: 11 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2022 at the funeral home with Chaplain Glenn Corbly officiating. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
GEORGETOWN
BAKER, Madison, 21, died Sept. 12, 2022. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2022 at First Church of Christ, 503 N. Main St., Georgetown. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the church.
HOOPESTON
AULT, Samuel Robert, 89, died at 12:55 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2022 at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Funeral: 1 p.m. on Sept. 15 at the funeral home with Pastor Tom McCann officiating. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
YETSKY, Genevieve Theresa, 82, died at 7:07 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2022 at her home. There will be no services.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.
LEWALLEN, Michael, 52 died Sept. 7, 2022 in Findlay, Ohio. Celebration of life: 1-4 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2022 at Sarges Tap and Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St., Danville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.