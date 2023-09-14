These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
WILLIAMS, Bruce, 71, died Sept. 6. Graveside services: 1 p.m. on Sept. 14 at Danville National Cemetery.
OAKWOOD
BENSYL, Ronald Eugene, 80, died at 2:05 a.m. on Sept. 10 at home. Graveside services: 10 a.m. on Sept. 16 at Stearns Cemetery.
WESTVILLE
YEREM, Sally G., 92, died at 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 12. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Robison Chapel. Funeral: 2 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the chapel. Burial: Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind.
WOODRUM, Rosemary A., 75, died at 8:35 p.m. on Sept. 6. Visitation: 9-11 a.m. on Sept. 14 at Sunset Funeral Home in Danville. Graveside services: 11 a.m. on Sept. 14 at Sunset Memorial Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.