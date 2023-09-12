These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
PALMER, Cathy J., 65, died at 9:20 a.m. on Sept. 7 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Sept. 12 at Sunset Funeral Home in Danville. Services: 11 a.m. on Sept. 12 at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
WILLIAMS, Bruce, 71, died Sept. 6. Arrangements are pending.
CATLIN
SHELLY, Thomas A., 72, died at 12:24 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Waters of Covington. There will be no services. Burial: Danville National Cemetery.
ELLSWORTH
FAUL, Darla Ann, 62, died Sept. 7. There will be no services.
FAIRMOUNT
BEDINGER, Pamela S., 80, died at 4:29 a.m. on Sept. 5 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Services: 10 a.m. on Sept. 15 at Robison Chapel and 1 p.m. at Possum Trot Supper Club. Burial: Davis Cemetery.
TOLONO
GROVE, Shirley T., 62, died Sept. 6. Arrangements are pending.
COVINGTON, Ind.
PORTER, Rebecca J., 85, died Sept. 5 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. There will be no services.
