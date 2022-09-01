These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
DIETS, Charles R., 93, died Aug. 31, 2022 at home. Arrangements are pending.
HANKENSON, Lewis Young, 82, died at 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2022 at his home. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2022 at St. Charles Boromeo Church, 921 Madison Ave., Charleston, Illinois.
HARPER, Shirley A., 69, died at 2:48 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2022 at her home. Graveside services: 11 a.m. on Sept. 1 at Oak Hill Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Cameron officiating.
CHRISMAN
GARVER, Zelma M., 98, died at 6:26 p.m. on Aug. 27, 2022 at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living. Funeral: 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2022 at Chrisman Christian Church, 217 N. Illinois St., Chrisman, with Pastor Troy Warner officiating. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 2 at the church. Burial: Woodland Cemetery.
GEORGETOWN
VAUGHN, Beverly L., 96, died Aug. 15, 2022. Services will be private.
HOOPESTON
CROSS, Michael, 66, died at 1:42 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2022 at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton. There will be no services.
LODA
MORRIS, Carol Ann, 83, died at 9:03 a.m. on Aug. 19, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are pending.
ST. JOSEPH
COOK, Glenn Lee: Graveside committal with military honors on Sept. 6, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Park, 3901 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
THOMASBORO
TESTER, Raymond Earl, 56, died at 1:14 p.m. on Aug. 24, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Arrangements are pending.
TILTON
SPRAGUE, Dolores Irene, 93, died Aug. 22, 2022. Graveside services: 12 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2022 at Patterson Cemetery.
CAYUGA, Ind.
JACKSON, Madeline, 99, died at 8:50 a.m. EDT on Aug. 28, 2022 at The Waters of Covington. Celebration of life: 12 p.m. EDT on Sept. 3, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, DeVerter Chapel, 215 N. Division St., Cayuga, Ind. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. EDT on Sept. 3 at the funeral home. Burial: Thomas Cemetery in Newport, Ind.
