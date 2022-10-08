These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
COFFEY, Michael, 70, died Oct. 6, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
HOOPESTON
PETERSON, Scott David, 57, died at 9:02 a.m. on Oct. 6, 2022 at his home. Services will be held at a later date.
ROSSVILLE
SMOCK, John Leland, 91, died at 5:20 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2022 at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Tex. Visitation: 9-11:30 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston.
TILTON
MESSENGER, Donna Jean, 90, died on Oct. 5, 2022 at The Waters of Covington. Visitation: 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Services: 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 12, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Danville National Cemetery.
WESTVILLE
GRUBB, John, 82, died at 1:46 a.m. on Oct. 7, 2022. There will be no services.
LAFAYETTE, Ind.
THOMAS, Rosemary June, 95, died Oct. 3, 2022 at University Place Assisted Living in West Lafayette, Ind. Visitation: 2-3 p.m. EDT on Oct. 11, 2022 at Grady Funeral Home. Graveside service to follow at Highland Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.