These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
BOYD, Jeffrey, 63, died Oct. 3, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
POTOMAC
PARKERSON, Jeffery Alan, 61, died at 3:41 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2022 at Country Health Care and Rehab in Gifford. Celebration of life: 4 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2022 at the Potomac Community Building, 310 W. State St., Potomac. Remembrance service begins at 7 p.m.
ROSSVILLE
SMOCK, John L., 91, of Pharr, Tex., died at 5:20 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2022 at Parkland Health in Dallas, Tex. Arrangements are pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.