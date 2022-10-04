These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
WILSON, Clarence L., 91, died on Oct. 2, 2022. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Oct. 7, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Services: 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Cox officiating. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery.
LONG, Helen Irene, 90, died Sept. 19, 2022. Graveside service: 3 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Park with Pastor Kevin Cox officiating.
FAIRMOUNT
PANKOW, Delia Darlene, 79, died Oct. 1, 2022. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Services: 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Patti Wise officiating. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery.
CARMEL, Ind.
MORRIS, Viola Carrie, 96, died Sept. 28, 2022 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital. Services will be private.
