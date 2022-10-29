These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
BECKETT, David, 65, died Oct. 25, 2022. Celebration of life: 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 5 at United Methodist Church, 911 N. Bowman Ave., Danville.
GEORGETOWN
CHEESMAN, Christena D., 43, died Oct. 23, 2022. Services: 12 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Olivet Church of the Nazarene. Visitation: 10-12 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the church. Burial: Whitlock Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
PARKER, Kenneth Jr., 84, died at 2:33 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2022. Services: 11 a.m. on Nov. 1 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston, with Pastor Carlos Sanchez officiating.
WESTVILLE
BALSAMELLO, Gina Marie, 55, died at 3 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2022. Services: 2 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Apostolic New Birth Church, 102 W. Williams St., Danville.
