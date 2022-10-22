These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
CRAWFORD, William, 87, died at 4:44 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2022 at Accolade in Paxton. Celebration of life: 3 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Visitation: 1-3 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the funeral home.
FRALEY, Shirlee Anne, 86, died at 1:33 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2022 at Heritage Health. Funeral: 11 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 444 E. Main St., Danville. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Oct. 25 at the church. Burial: Danville National Cemetery.
PHINNEY, Mildred Susannah, 87, died at 5:56 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2022 at Carriage Crossing in Paris. Funeral: 2 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2022 at Robison Chapel in Catlin with L. Gene Phinney officiating. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the chapel. Graveside services: 2 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2022 at Hillcrest Cemetery.
QUICK, Susan Ann, 63, died Oct. 12, 2022 at Accolade Healthcare in Danville. Memorial visitation: 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., Westville. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
VANDUYN, Raymond James, 74, died Oct. 20, 2022. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2022 at Sunset Urbas Funeral Chapel, 414 S. State St., Westville, with Pastor James Blu officiating. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 24, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.