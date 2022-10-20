These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
BRENNAN, Sharon Ann, 70, died Oct. 10, 2022. Services: 1 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022 at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
CUNNINGHAM, Billie Joan, 75, died at 10:49 a.m. on Oct. 17, 2022. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home in Danville with Pastor James Hollingsworth officiating. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the funeral home.
DALLE, Edna, 89, died at 8:22 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2022. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville with Pastor Al Rudie officiating. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 20. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
DINGER, Alexander, 19, died Oct. 15, 2022. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home.
FOOTE, Henrietta L, 91, died Oct. 15, 2022. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Services: 1 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the funeral home. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery.
FRALEY, Shirlee, 86, died Oct. 14, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
GRAFF, Dixie, 85, died Oct. 15, 2022. Graveside service: 11 a.m. on Oct. 21 at Forrest Park Cemetery in Georgetown.
LOWE, Marilyn, 87, died at 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
MITCHELL, William, 62, died Oct. 14, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
RICHTER, Louise, 92, died at 1:16 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2022. Services will be private.
ROUSE, Dakota, 19: A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Vermilion Valley Vineyard Church.
CATLIN
KNOLL, June, 69, died Oct. 15, 2022. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home in Danville. Services: 10 a.m. on Oct. 22, 2022 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Danville. Burial: Oakridge Cemetery.
CISSNA PARK
ALLEN, Alta, 91, died Oct. 19, 2022. Services: 10 a.m. on Oct. 22, 2022 at Knapp Funeral Home. Visitation: 9-10 a.m. on Oct. 22 at the funeral home. Also 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the funeral home. Burial: Amity Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
BLACKWELL, Barbara, 70, died at 2:39 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2022. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Anderson Funeral Home. Services: 11 a.m. on Oct. 25 at the funeral home with Pastor Brent Zastrow officiating. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
INDIANOLA
HOSKINS, James Jr., 87, died at 7:22 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
WESTVILLE
BALSAMELLO, Gina, 55, died at 3 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
KRAMER, Ind.
JOHNSTON, David, 80, died Oct. 16, 2022. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Grady Funeral Home. Services: 2 p.m. on Oct. 22. Burial: Rainsville Cemetery.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
RENNICK, Michael, 53, died Oct. 17, 2022. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Grady Funeral Home. Graveside services will be private.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.