These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
BRENNAN, Sharon Ann, 70, died Oct. 10, 2022. Services: 1 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022 at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
BROWN, Milton, 84, died Feb. 26, 2022. There will be no services.
CLAY, Daniel, 69, died at 1:22 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2022. Funeral: 12 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022 at Robison Chapel in Catlin. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the chapel.
FOOTE, Henrietta L, 91, died Oct. 15, 2022. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Services: 1 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the funeral home. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery.
GONDRY, Carole, 85, died Oct. 8, 2022 at Bradenton, Fla. Services: 11 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Park.
GRAFF, Dixie, 85, died Oct. 15, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
HARRIS, Shirley A., 89, died at 6:08 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2022. Services: 11 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with Pastor Justin Neufeld officiating. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Oct. 20 at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
RIGGLE, Charles, 70, died April 1, 2022. There will be no services.
CATLIN
KNOLL, June Papst, 69, died Oct. 15, 2022. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Services: 10 a.m. on Oct. 22, 2022, location pending. Burial: Oakridge Cemetery.
COLLISON
HAMILTON, Barry Lee, 79, died at 2:51 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2022. Celebration of life: 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2022 at 2609 E. 2250 N. Road, Fithian.
GEORGETOWN
MORDEN, Connie Marie, 85, died Oct. 14, 2022. Funeral: 11 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2022 at Robison Chapel in Catlin with Rev. James Blue officiating. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Oct. 19 at the chapel. Burial: Georgetown Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
PRATHER, William Adrian, 91, died Oct. 15, 2022. Graveside service: 11 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2022 at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston with Rev. Earl Eells officiating.
WESTVILLE
MILHOLLAND, Judith, 89, died at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2022. Services will be private.
STRINGTOWN, Ind.
PARKER, Eileen, 97, died Oct. 14, 2022. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022 at Bridgeport United Methodist Church, 1305 Bridgeport Road, Indianapolis, Ind. Funeral: 1 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the church. Burial: Lincoln Memory Gardens in Whitestown.
