These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
BRENNAN, Sharon Ann, 70, died Oct. 10, 2022. Services: 1 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022 at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
HERSHBERGER, John Myrd, 69, died at 9:06 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2022 at St. Vincent Regional Hospital in Anderson, Ind. Services: 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022 at Georgetown United Methodist Church, 400 N. Main St., Georgetown, with Pastor Matthew Filicsky officiating. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 20 at the church. Burial: Danville National Cemetery.
GEORGETOWN
SHERMAN, Donald Paul II, 70, died at 1:50 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
INDIANOLA
HOSKINS, James Jr., 87, died at 7:22 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending.
WESTVILLE
GAYHEART, Tammy Joe, 60, died at 10:39 p.m. on Sept. 25, 2022 at home. Services will be held at a later date.
COVINGTON, Ind.
PURPLE, Harlen Lee, 90, died at 4:26 a.m. on Oct. 13, 2022 at Williamsport Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral: 2 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2022 at Dickerson Funeral Home with Dylan Roderick officiating. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the funeral home. Burial: Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.