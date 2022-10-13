These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
BUTLER, Melisa Mae, 56, died at 1:12 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2022 at Faith Baptist Church, 920 Warrington Ave., Danville. Funeral: 10 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2022 at the church with Pastor Allen Rudie officiating. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery.
COFFEY, Michael, 70, died Oct. 6, 2022. Funeral: 1 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2022 at Crossroads Christian Church, 3613 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the church.
LICKFETT, Gary Gilbert, 76, died Oct. 10, 2022 at his home. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Services: 11 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2022 at St. James United Methodist Church.
LIGGINS, Patricia Ann, 84, died at 5:36 a.m. on Oct. 7, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2022 at Mason Temple, 102 Indiana St., Danville. Funeral: 10 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2022 at New Life Church of Faith, 1419 N. Bowman Ave., Danville.
RIEGLE, Alyce, 91, died Sept. 23, 2022. Visitation: 9-11 a.m. on Oct. 17, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Funeral: 11 a.m. on Oct. 17 at the funeral home with Pastor Dave Anderson officiating. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
ROUSE, Dakota Sioux, 19, died Sept. 19, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Celebration of life: 3 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022 at Vermilion Valley Vineyard, 3733 Poolside Drive, Danville.
GEORGETOWN
SHERMAN, Donald Paul II, 70, died at 1:50 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
COVINGTON, Ind.
CAMPBELL, Don P, 84, died at 5:54 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2022. Services were private.
