These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
CARMICHAEL, Dessie, 95, died Oct. 9, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
DOSS, Joyce Ann, 63, died Oct. 7, 2022. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2022 and 2-3 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Services: 3 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2022 at the funeral home.
HERSHBERGER, John Myrd, 69, died at 9:06 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2022 at St. Vincent Regional Hospital. Arrangements are pending.
STEWART, Virginia L. died Oct. 9, 2022 at Colonial Manor. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St., Danville. Services: 2 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the church. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
GEORGETOWN
SHERMAN, Donald Paul II, 70, died at 1:50 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Arrangements are pending.
RIDGE FARM
COLLOM, Mary Lou, 83, died at 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2022 at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. on Oct. 13, 2022 at Bethel Baptist Church, 501 S. Main St., Georgetown, with Pastor Aaron Rohde officiating. Visitation: 4-8 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown. Burial: Crown Hill Cemetery.
VEEDERSBURG, Ind.
CATES, Millard, 98, died at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2022 at his home. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. EDT on Oct. 12, 2022 at Dickerson Funeral Home. Funeral: 11 a.m. EDT on Oct. 13, 2022 at the funeral home with Pastor Virgil Moss officiating. Burial: Waynetown Masonic Cemetery.
