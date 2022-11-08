These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
DICKSON, Stephanie Anne, 52, died on Nov. 3, 2022. Visitation: 4-6 p.m. on Nov. 10 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Service: 6 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the funeral home with David Frazer officiating.
GOSE, Richard, 78, died at 11:10 p.m. on Oct. 6, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Services will be private.
PILKINGTON, Ellen, 87, died at 4:25 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2022 at her home. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Service: 2 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the funeral home with Dr. Robert Bartosch officiating.
CATLIN
SAMPSON, Betty J., 80, died at 6:44 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 10 at Robison Chapel in Catlin. Burial: Fairfield Cemetery.
CHRISMAN
MOORE, Donna Sue, 70, died Nov. 4, 2022 in Urbana. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Ridge Farm Friends Church. Service: 12 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the church.
HOOPESTON
COON, Steven Lee, 64, died at 8:29 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Nov. 10 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Service: 12 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Milton officiating. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.