These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
LEQUIRE, Earl, 75, died Oct. 31, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
LOWE, Marilyn Aline, 87, died on Oct. 17, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Services: 2 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2022 at Kingdom Hall, 619 E. Voorhees St., Danville.
PASKEWITZ, Estella, 89, died Oct. 30, 2022 at Hawthorne Inn. Arrangements are pending.
PATE, Carol, 76, died Oct. 28, 2022 at Accolade Healthcare. Arrangements are pending.
WATERS, Jenny Sue, 66, died Nov. 2, 2022 at her home. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Funeral: 1 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the funeral home with Pastor Dough Knapp officiating. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
RIDGE FARM
BARNES, James, 67, died Oct. 27, 2022. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2022 at Central Park Church of Christ, 1735 S. Washington St., Tilton. Funeral: 4 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the church.
