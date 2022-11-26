These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
ANDREWS, Randall, 72, died Nov. 22, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
BOLSER, Thomas James Jr. died at 1 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2022 at home. Services: 12-4 p.m. on Dec. 4 at American Legion Post 210.
BROWN, Dennis Eugene, 66, died at 8:25 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Services: 11 a.m. on Dec. 2 at Gundy Cemetery.
DUBOIS, Brenda Kay died Nov. 20, 2022 at home. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. on Nov. 29 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Services: 2 p.m. on Nov. 29 at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
HOOPESTON
MONTEZ, Otilia Maria, 86, died at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2022 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living. Visitation: 4-6 p.m. on Nov. 28 at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston. Services: 11 a.m. on Nov. 29 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hoopeston. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
WESTVILLE
HENDERSON, Earl Jr., 68, died Nov. 21, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
WEST LEBANON, Ind.
REYNOLDS, Joseph Darrell, 63, died at 6:32 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2022 at home. Services will be private.
