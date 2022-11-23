Sunny to partly cloudy. High around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Considerable cloudiness. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 23, 2022 @ 8:59 am
These obituaries were received by 4 p.m. Tuesday:
BOYD, Debra Kay, 65, died at 6:55 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2022 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Services will be private.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.