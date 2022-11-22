These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
PRICE, Vickie Janene, 69, died Nov. 19, 2022 at her home. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Nov. 28 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Services: 12 p.m. on Nov. 28 at the funeral home.
HOOPESTON
MONTEZ, Otilia, 86, died at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2022 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston. Arrangements are pending.
MILFORD
BOYD, Debra, 65, died at 6:55 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2022 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. Arrangements are pending.
COVINGTON, Ind.
FELGENHAUER, Ramona Lynne, 63, died Nov. 18, 2022 at home. Services: 2-4 p.m. EST on Nov. 27 at the Friendship Circle, 1307 Pearl St., Covington, Ind.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
SPIVEY, Paulette Ann, 80, died at 8:21 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2022 at Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport Hospital. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. EST on Nov. 26 at Grady Funeral Home. Burial: West Lebanon Cemetery.
