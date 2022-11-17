These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
POLK, Richard Wayne III, 68, died Oct. 28, 2022 at The Waters of Covington. Services: 10 a.m. on Nov. 21 at Danville National Cemetery with American Legion Post 210 Honor Guard and Patriot Guard Escort.
COVINGTON, Ind.
BRIER, Melvin E., 64, died Nov. 13, 2022 at home. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. on Nov. 19 at Maus Funeral Home in Attica. Services: 2 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the funeral home. Burial: Riverside Cemetery.
NEW, Roger, 72, died Nov. 3, 2022 at Mulberry Health Care. Services: 11 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2022 at First Assembly God in Covington.
