These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
HASSLER, Mary Katherine, 81, died Nov. 13, 2022 in Wisconsin. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Nov. 17 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Services: 11 a.m. on Nov. 17 at the funeral home with Tim Van Ryan officiating.
KESLER, Bill, 94, died Nov. 3, 2022 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home. Services: 11 a.m. on Nov. 26 at St. James United Methodist Church.
POLK, Richard Wayne, 68, died Oct. 28, 2022 at The Waters of Covington. Arrangements are pending.
HOOPESTON
McNEELY, William L. Sr., 82, died at 2:53 a.m., on Nov. 11, 2022. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Nov. 16 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 302 N. Market St., Hoopeston. Services: 1 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the church with Pastor Doug Minton officiating. Burial: East Lynn Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.