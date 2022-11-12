These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
CARLSON, Paul Roger, 76, died Oct. 31, 2022 at his home. Services will be private.
CATLIN
RICHARDSON, Donna M., 81, died at 1:17 a.m. on Nov. 10, 2022 at her home. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 15 at Catlin Church of Christ. Services: 10 a.m. on Nov. 16 at the church with Chris Lawler officiating. Burial: Stearns Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
CARLSON, Linda Louise, 74, died at 8:03 a.m. on Nov. 10, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. on Nov. 15 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Services: 2 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
COLUNGA, Brenda, 47, died at 1:56 a.m., on Nov. 5, 2022 at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Nov. 14 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Services: 11 a.m. on Nov. 15 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 423 S. Third St., Hoopeston with Father Ignatius Mulenda officiating. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
