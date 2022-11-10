These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
CATING, Thelma Juanita, 91, died Nov. 5, 2022. Services: 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at Greenwood Cemetery.
HUBBARD, Karen, 68, died at 5:22 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Services: 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
PATE, Carol Marie, 76, died Oct. 28, 2022 at Accolade Healthcare. There will be no services.
WHITE, Michael Eugene, 56, died Nov. 2, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Service: 3 p.m. on Nov. 12 at Ridgeview Baptist Church. Visitation: 1-3 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the church.
ARCOLA
DARROW, Donald, 74, died Nov. 7, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
METCALF
FARRELL, Dale, 75, died Nov. 2, 2022. Services: 1 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Morey Chapel Church of Christ, 19194 E. 1100 North Rd., Westville. Visitation: 12-1 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the church.
ATTICA, Ind.
PHILLIPS, Luther D., 73, died on Nov. 8, 2022 at Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport Hospital. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. on Nov. 12 at Maus Funeral Home in Attica. Service: 2 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the funeral home.
LEBANON, Ind.
ALLEN, Steven Jay, 64, died at 2:07 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2022 at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 858 W. 250 N., Lebanon, Ind., and 12-2 p.m. on Nov. 12 at Shelby Funeral Home, 622 Third St., Covington, Ind. Services: 2 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the funeral home with Pastors Merv McNair and Paul Rebert officiating. Burial: Coal Creek Cemetery.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
EBERLY, Richard Keith, 94, died Nov. 8, 2022. Services: 11 a.m. on Nov. 12 at Pine Village Fire Station.
