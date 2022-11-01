These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
FURR, Eugene Orville, 89, died Oct. 29, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Graveside services: 10 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2022 at Forest Park Cemetery in Georgetown.
STARR, Crystal Lynn, 61, died Oct. 29, 2022 at home. There will be no services.
WARREN, Paul David, 75, died Oct. 24, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Visitation: 1-3 p.m. Eastern at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort, Ind. Burial: Bunnell Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
COON, Steven Lee, 64, died at 8:29 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Services will be held at a later date.
THOMPSON, Richard Allen, 81, died at 9:42 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2022 at his home. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Funeral: 1 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the funeral home with Pastor Kathy Murphy officiating. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
MARSHALL
ANDERSON, Gordon L., 80, died Oct. 23, 2022. Services: 2 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2022 at Pearce Funeral Home in Marshall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.