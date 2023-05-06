These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
MOREMAN, Randy L. Jr., 48, died at 2:25 a.m. on May 2. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on May 12 at Kruger Funeral Home. Services: 2 p.m. on May 12 at the funeral home. Burial: Allhands Cemetery.
YOUNG, John Allan, 94, died May 5 at his home. Visitation: 9-11 a.m. on May 10 at Grape Creek Baptist Church. Services: 11 a.m. on May 10 at the church. Burial: Atherton Cemetery.
CISSNA PARK
LABOUNTY, Lisa Ann, 59, died at 2:35 a.m. on Jan. 25 at Iroquois Memorial Hospital. Graveside service: 10 a.m. on May 9 at Floral Hill Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
LAIRD, Bessie, 91, died at 4:08 p.m. on May 3 at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center. Arrangements are pending.
