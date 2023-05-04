These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
FAIRMOUNT
LYONS, Brundy, 60, died May 1. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on May 8 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Services: 11 a.m. on May 8 at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
HOOPESTON
BELL, Ellen Sue, 82, died at 4:55 a.m. on April 30 at her home. Services will be private.
WISDOM, Kenneth Wallis Sr., 65, died at 3:24 p.m. on April 29 at his home. Services will be held at a later date.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind.
SPAIN, Larry Edward, 53, died April 19. Services: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on May 6 at Kruger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.