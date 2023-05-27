These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
HOOPESTON
CORNELIUS, Shirley, 91, died at 7:24 a.m. on May 26 at her home. Visitation: 11 a.m. -1 p.m. on May 31 at Anderson Funeral Home. Services: 1 p.m. on May 31 at the funeral home. Burial: Rankin Union Cemetery.
WESTFIELD, Ind.
CURTIS, Michael Ray, 74, died May 24 at The Waters of Covington. Visitation: 12:30-1:30 p.m. on May 31 at Kruger Funeral Home. Services: 1:30 p.m. on May 31 at the funeral home. Burial: Walnut Corner Cemetery.
