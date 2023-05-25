These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
SANKS, Marguerite Ruth, 83, died at 7:10 a.m. on May 22 at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on May 31 at Robison Chapel. Services: 11 a.m. on May 31 at the chapel. Burial: GAR Cemetery.
SIMMERS, Larry Earl, 68, died May 22 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Visitation: 12-1 p.m. on May 30 at Kruger Funeral Home. Services: 1 p.m. on May 30 at the funeral home. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
MILLER, Tony Gene, 79, died March 28. Celebration of life: 4-7 p.m. on May 28 at The Pump.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
FINK, Herman N., 87, died May 20. Visitation: 4-8 p.m. EDT on May 25 at Maus Funeral Home. Services: 11 a.m. EDT on May 26 at Hickman Heights Christian Church. Burial: Rainsville Cemetery.
