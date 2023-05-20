These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
WESTVILLE
SELLERS, Marsha, 74, died May 17. Arrangements are pending.
CATLIN
CARDWELL, Patricia, 73, died May 15 at her home. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. on May 22 at Catlin Church of Christ. Funeral: 2 p.m. on May 22 at the church.
HOOPESTON
WARNER, Willa Charlene, 78, died at 6:26 p.m. on May 17 at Hawthorn Inn. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. on May 22 at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral: 4 p.m. on May 22 at the funeral home.
