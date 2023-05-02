These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:

DANVILLE

FULWIDER, Michael Wayne, 69, died at 5:25 p.m. on April 28 at his home. There will be no services.

SETSER, Dennis E., 65, died at 9:19 p.m. on April 27 at OSF Sacred Heart. Arrangements are pending.

WILBURN, Shirley, 86,

died April 28. Arrangements

are pending.

HOOPESTON

WISDOM, Kenneth Wallis Sr., 65, died at 3:24 p.m. on April 29 at his home. Arrangements are pending.

TILTON

NICHOLS, Kenneth Ray, 77, died April 27. Graveside services: 1 p.m. on May 3 at Danville National Cemetery.

