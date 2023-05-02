These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
FULWIDER, Michael Wayne, 69, died at 5:25 p.m. on April 28 at his home. There will be no services.
SETSER, Dennis E., 65, died at 9:19 p.m. on April 27 at OSF Sacred Heart. Arrangements are pending.
WILBURN, Shirley, 86,
died April 28. Arrangements
are pending.
HOOPESTON
WISDOM, Kenneth Wallis Sr., 65, died at 3:24 p.m. on April 29 at his home. Arrangements are pending.
TILTON
NICHOLS, Kenneth Ray, 77, died April 27. Graveside services: 1 p.m. on May 3 at Danville National Cemetery.
