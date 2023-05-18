These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
BURIAN, Lillian, 91, died May 16. Arrangements are pending.
MILAK, Nancy Rose, 84, died at 7 a.m. on May 14 at home. Funeral: 1 p.m. on May 19 at Grandview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
SHACKELFORD, Richard, 63, died March 31. Arrangements are pending.
CATLIN
SMITH, Kelly Jean, 65, died May 16 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on May 22 at Kruger Funeral Home. Services: 12 p.m. on May 22 at the funeral home. Burial: Oakridge Cemetery.
KRAMER, Ind.
WESLEY, Cory Bruce, 38, died May 15 at Franciscan Health in Lafayette, Ind. Graveside services: 10 a.m. EDT on May 18 at West Lebanon Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.