These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
BUTTS, Danny D., 67, died at 2:49 p.m. on May 14 at his residence. Arrangements are pending.
MILAK, Nancy Rose, 84, died at 7 a.m. on May 14 at her residence. Arrangements are pending.
FAIRMOUNT
CORD, Marion A., 89, died at 12:26 a.m. on May 13 at Arcadia Care. Visitation: 10:30-11:30 a.m. on May 18 at Catlin Church of Christ. Funeral: 11:30 a.m. on May 18 at the church. Burial: Oakridge Cemetery.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
HUNTER, Patsy A., 90, died May 14 at Grand Brook Memory Care. Graveside services: 1 p.m. on May 18 at Highland Cemetery.
